Man critically injured in Thanksgiving Day shootout at DeKalb parking lot

article

One man is in critical condition after a shootout close Interstate 20 on Thanksgiving morning, DeKalb County police say.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded around 11:37 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20.

At the scene, police found a man in his 30s laying in the middle of a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses tell police that the victim was in a firefight with a suspect before he was shot.

Police are working two crime scenes as part of the investigation. They have not released the identity of the man or the other suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.