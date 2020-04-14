Texas nurse surprised with bridal shower by coworkers

article

Like many brides during the COVID-19 pandemic, a speech-language pathologist at Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas had to cancel her April 11th wedding in Georgia.

When Jennie Catherine (JC) Nash's coworkers at the Austin hospital found out she would be working instead of celebrating her wedding, they came to her rescue.

Last week, the rehabilitation team and other co-workers organized a surprise bridal shower in the Healing Garden at the hospital. With a little social distancing creativity, everyone stood six feet apart and used a pole to reach out with social distancing hugs, according to the Central Texas hospital.

The Dell Children's music therapists shared their talents to make the occasion more festive. JC's fiancé Daryan Rahimzadeh also joined the celebration via Zoom.

JC and her fiance plan to tie the knot at a park here in Austin on Thursday.

