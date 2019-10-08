Telfair County mobile home fire under investigation

article

Officials are investigating a mobile home fire in Telfair County.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the fire happened on the 10 block of North Johnson Street in Lumber City, Georgia on Oct. 3.

Investigators determined the fire started in the 31-year-old Fleetwood Mobile Home's living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have any information on the fire, please call the Safety Fire Commissioner's Fire Investigation Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.