Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

An early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta ended in a young woman being shot multiple times. According to Atlanta police, three men in masks broke into a home on Eastridge Road just after 4:00 Sunday morning demanding money. When they didn’t get it, they fired shots hitting an 18 year-old girl. Medics later rushed the teen to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s mother, who owns that home, did not want to speak with Fox 5 on camera but did share that she was on her way to work when she got the call that her daughter had been shot four times. She also said the intruders broke in through a sliding glass door on the back of the home.

"You see stuff on the news…sometimes it come home," Resident Lee Moore said of the incident.

Moore lives just down the street from the home where it happened. He said he was disappointed to hear about the incident but not surprised.

"It’s just so much going on with the shootings and everything you not surprised to hear anything," he told Fox 5.

Another resident called it concerning.

"Things like that happen all over Atlanta…the fact that it’s here, closer to home, it concerns me," resident Irwin Jolevare said.

Moore said he’s lived in the normally quiet neighborhood for more than 35 years. Since then, he said most of the people who lived there have left and he doesn’t know much about his new neighbors. He told Fox 5 this may be the reason to get to know them.

"I been here all this time. Maybe, I should introduce myself to the neighbors so we can get familiar with each other, we can watch out for each other," he explained. "You’ll know their routine, when they’re home, when they’re not home so if a suspicious person come around…If I don’t know the neighbor that live there, I don’t know if that person don’t belong there,"

He said he believes that’s the best solution to keeping the neighborhood he’s called home for so long safe. The teen victim has since been released from the hospital. Her mom shared that she is now beginning the recovery process.

If you have any information that could help Atlanta police call crime stoppers at this number. It’s (404) 577-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous.