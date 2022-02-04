Man led Marietta officers on chase with baby in backseat, police say

article

An aggravated assault suspect is in custody after leading Marietta police on a chase with a baby in the backseat of his vehicle.

The incident began Thursday when Marietta police received a notification from a license plate reader that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marquez Wright, was seen in the area of Delk Road and Interstate 75. Wright was wanted for aggravated assault (strangulation).

When officers approached the vehicle Wright was sitting in, they say he refused to follow commands, slid into the driver seat, and drove off, hitting one of the officers with his vehicle in his escape.

Police began a chase onto I-75. During the pursuit, a woman called the police and said her 2-month-old baby was still inside the vehicle.

The chase ended when Wright stopped his car and tried to run off on foot. Nearby construction workers flagged down the officers, who quickly took Wright into custody.

The 2-month-old baby was not injured during the chase and was taken to Scottish Rite for observation. The officer who was hit by Wright had minor injuries but did not have to be transported.

Thursday night, Wright was charged with felony obstruction, second-degree cruelty to a child, fleeing/attempting to elude, aggravated assault on an officer, and reckless driving as well as the previous aggravated assault charge.

