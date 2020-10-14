Students head back to the classroom in Fulton County

Parents are encouraged as face-to-face learning finally resumes in Fulton County Schools on Wednesday.

"He was more than ready to return and I was ready for him to return last March," Bickery Mill parent Kristina Englehard said.

Thousands of students in Fulton County returned to face-to-face learning in more than 100 schools countywide.

From the southside to the northside, students and even some parents were ready and hopeful the district had taken proper precautions- in the midst of this pandemic- for students to learn safely.

"I am very nervous about them going back to school but I am just praying and trusting God in this entire situation," parent Spencina Clark remarked.

"I have 100% confidence in them doing what they need to do to keep my kid and others safe," parent Englehard said.

At Vickery Mill Elementary School in Roswell, almost 95% of the students returned on the first day.

In contrast, Northview High School in Johns Creek had one of the highest student bodies to remain virtual, a whopping 71%.

The percentage of students who continued learning from home is higher here than at Westlake and Creekside high schools, both on the southside with predominately African-American students, which the virus had disproportionately affected.

"I am at peace because I believe the school district follows the science," parent Jamilla Sampson concluded.

The Fulton County School District is the 4th largest in the state. The district has started a parent portal where COVID-19 cases will be tracked and followed.

