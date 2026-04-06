Stolen car linked to Newton County drive-by arrests
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two 18-year-olds were arrested in connection with two drive-by shootings late last month.
What we know:
Lamarion Holman, 18, of Conyers, and Allon Johnson, 18, of Covington, were taken into custody on April 1 during a traffic stop at the Walmart on Salem Road.
The shootings happened on March 24. The first shooting took place in the area of Heard Lane off Highway 142 North while the second took place in the area of Settlers Grove Road.
No injuries were reported in either shooting, but there was damage to property.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the car used in the shootings was confirmed to be stolen. It was later recovered in DeKalb County.
Investigators say they recovered a handgun during the traffic stop and further evidence was collected during the execution of a search warrant at a home along Cowan Road.
What's next:
Holman was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, receipt, possession, or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what motivated the shootings or if the two locations were specifically targeted.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Newton County Sheriff's Office and investigators involved in the case.