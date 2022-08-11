Stars talk ensemble thriller “Collide”

Emmy Award-winners Jim Gaffigan and Drea de Matteo play a married couple with some painful secrets in the new thriller "Collide."

Written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, "Collide" tells the story of three couples and the fateful night their lives intersect around a Los Angeles restaurant.

Gaffigan — best known as a stand-up comedian and the author of bestselling books including "Dad Is Fat" — stars as Peter, whose wife (de Matteo, known for her Emmy-winning work on "The Sopranos") is having an affair with the restaurant’s manager. Joining the pair in the ensemble cast are Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham, Aisha Dee, and Dylan Flashner.

"Collide" opened in select theaters last week and will be available to watch on demand starting Friday, August 12th.

Thanks to Vertical Entertainment, we recently had the chance to chat with Jim Gaffigan and Drea de Matteo about their roles in the film — click the video player in this article to watch the interview.