Starbucks unions multiply, company says position hasn't changed after Atlanta store joins movement

Petitions by Starbucks employees to unionize are gaining momentum across the country fewer than two weeks after employees at an Atlanta store filed their own.

Starbucks responded to the wave of petitions shortly after employees from an Atlanta store released a statement.

A sign the movement is growing, Starbucks Workers United said Friday afternoon 78 stores in 23 states.

FOX Business reported on Friday the National Labor Relations Board had received petitions from 11 locations between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, including New York , Michigan , Texas and Georgia .

"Whether tenured or a green bean, we partners came to Starbucks because of the mission and values you publicly proclaim to uphold. Now, we unite together to hold Starbucks accountable for these claims," wrote members of the Howell Mills organizing committee in their letter.

Starbucks says its stores function better when it works directly with employees, not through a third party.

In response to the move in Atlanta, Starbucks told FOX Business that its position on unionizing hasn't changed:

"Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core," Starbucks said in a statement.

A location in Buffalo, New York, was one of the first to vote to unionize.

Why do Starbucks employees want to unionize?

Employees in Atlanta said they are experienced issues in their workplace they'd like to see addressed.

Workers United says employees are seeking rights to negotiate a contract for higher pay and better working conditions.

Goals include protections including a procedure to resolve issues and protect them against retaliation from the employer.

"Our union has their back every step of the way," said Chris Baumann, Workers United Southern Region Director. "We call on the Atlanta Community to step up and show support for the Starbucks workers at the Howard Mill Road store in their journey form a union."

Why did Starbucks raise prices?

The Seattle-based company announced plans to change menu prices in response to inflation.

In a news release, President and CEO of Starbucks Kevin Johnson didn’t address the unionization effort.

How much does Starbucks pay?

Starbucks said its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by Summer 2022.

Workers can also get a $200 recruitment bonus to help attract new employees.

The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed to this report.

