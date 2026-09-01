Spooky season: NETHERWORLD voting, Woodstock scarecrows, theater tours

The Brief NETHERWORLD is in the running to be named one of the nation's best haunted attractions as it prepares for its 30th season. Woodstock's annual Scarecrow Invasion is returning, with registration now underway. The Fox Theatre is inviting amateur ghost hunters inside for a pair of spooky tour experiences this fall.



Halloween may still be weeks away, but spooky season is already creeping into metro Atlanta with haunted houses, scarecrows and even a chance to hunt for ghosts inside one of the city's most famous landmarks.

👻 NETHERWORLD competing for national honor

NETHERWORLD Haunted House is celebrating its 30th season with a shot at another national honor.

The Stone Mountain attraction is currently ranked No. 3 out of 19 nominees in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Haunted House. Fans can vote once per day through Sept. 21.

NETHERWORLD opens for the season Sept. 18 with two new haunted experiences.

🎃 Scarecrows invading Woodstock

The scarecrows are coming back to downtown Woodstock.

Registration is underway for the city's annual Scarecrow Invasion, which brings creative and sometimes creepy scarecrow displays to the community each fall.

In-person registration is available at the Woodstock Visitor Center throughout September while space remains. Registration costs $100 for businesses and $50 for nonprofits and individuals. Voting begins in October.

🔦 Want to hunt ghosts inside the Fox Theatre?

Is one of Atlanta's most iconic theaters also one of its most haunted?

Visitors will have a chance to investigate for themselves this fall when the Fox Theatre opens its doors to amateur ghost hunters.

The historic Atlanta venue is offering two spooky tour options designed for people interested in exploring its potentially paranormal side.