SpaceX has successful Starlink launch on Sunday, another liftoff planned this week

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, sending its 14th batch of about 60 satellites for its Starlink broadband network into orbit.

The launch occurred at 8:25 a.m. in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX and Starlink aim to put thousands of small satellites in orbit around the earth. These will provide wireless high-speed internet to remote places around the world, where going online is either unreliable, expensive, or unavailable. It's already in-use at an Indian reservation in rural Washington State.

Shortly after getting into orbit on Sunday, Falcon 9's booster unit separated and landed itself on the SpaceX drone ship to be used again. The Weigleb family, visiting from Kentucky, watched the launch and said it was the best way to cap-off their visit to Florida.

“We planned our trip over a year ago and we just happened to be here, so this is just a tremendous experience just being able to see this, it's crazy!” Ginny Weigleb said.

Lucas Weigleb added that "it's huge what's happening. Just the technical advancement that's going on, especially in just the space department. I have no words for it, it's amazing."

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: NASA, SpaceX's first operational manned mission delayed until November

Then on Wednesday, October 21st, the space company will attempt to send up its 15th batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket is scheduled for liftoff at 12:36 p.m.

SpaceX's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

You can watch the launches live as they happen on FOX 35 News.