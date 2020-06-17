South Fulton police: 6-year-old boy found dead from apparent gunshot wounds

Police in the City of South Fulton say they are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane S. South Fulton police said officers responded to the scene to find a 6-year-old boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The details surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately known.

As of 10 p.m., police say no one was taken into custody.

The name of the child has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.