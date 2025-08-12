Sorority kicks off new Delta Academy for metro Atlanta girls

article

A metro Atlanta sorority is kicking off a new program aimed at helping young girls in the community reach their dreams.

The North Fulton Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta launched its Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy last weekend.

What we know:

The program is named after the widow of civil rights activist Malcolm X. Shabazz was a registered nurse who earned her doctorate degree in higher education administration and curriculum development.

The program emphasizes everything from math and science to community service and leadership development by providing challenging and fun activities, field trips, and other special incentives.

Participants will be between 11 and 14 years old and meet once a month from September to next June.

What you can do:

You can learn more about the program on its website.