Smoke leads firefighters to fire at popular Helen restaurant

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The Brief Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze found flames breaking through the roof of Cowboys and Angels restaurant in Helen. White County Fire Services and EMS provided mutual aid to help local crews extinguish the commercial building fire. Authorities reported no injuries, and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.



Firefighters in Helen rushed to put out a fire at Cowboys and Angels restaurant after discovering flames breaking through the building's roof early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Helen firefighters were returning to their station from an earlier call when they noticed smoke in the area and tracked it to Cowboys and Angels restaurant.

When they arrived, crews saw flames shooting through the roof and called for a commercial assignment to bring in additional resources.

White County Fire Services and White County EMS responded as mutual aid to support the Helen Fire Department at the scene.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries were reported from the incident.

What we don't know:

Helen Fire Chief Jody Prickett stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown. Chief Prickett advised that investigators would continue searching the scene at daylight to determine what sparked the flames.