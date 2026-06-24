Video shows Six Flags Over Georgia ride stall, leaving guests stuck mid-air

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The Brief Terrifying video captured the moment passengers were left dangling high in the air when a popular amusement park attraction suddenly stopped. The 260-foot-tall swing ride paused mid-operation, forcing occupants to wait out a nerve-wracking system delay perched far above the ground at Six Flags Over Georgia. Park officials confirmed that the shutdown was caused by an automated safety mechanism and lasted for about 10 minutes before guests safely unloaded.



An unexpected mechanical pause left thrill-seekers stranded hundreds of feet in the air at Six Flags Over Georgia, according to a recently released video.

What we know:

Riders were left suspended mid-air at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell when one of the amusement park's tallest attractions suddenly came to a halt.

Park visitor David Early captured video of the tense moment while perched high above the ground on the park's 260-foot-tall SkyScreamer swing ride.

The footage shows a bird's-eye view of the theme park below as the machinery sits completely immobilized.

In the video, Early can be heard trying to calm his friend next to him.

Early added in a Facebook post that his worst fear is falling to his death.

"This is my last day at Six Flags," Early said during the midair delay, though he later tried the ride once more, sharing in a follow-up video, "Ain't gonna lie, never doing this again. But we didn't get stuck this time!"

What they're saying:

"The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority," Six Flags Over Georgia told Fox News Digital.

"The ride experienced a technical delay (similar to a check engine light) that paused its operation. Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe. Following a complete systems check, the ride was returned to its loading position and guests exited the ride," Six Flags Over Georgia noted.

"The delay lasted approximately 10 minutes," the message concluded.