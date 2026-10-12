7-month-old killed in DeKalb County 10-car crash following police chase

The Brief High-speed police chase on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County ends in a 10-car crash at Wesley Chapel Road. Seven-month-old Kalayia Tolbert and 33-year-old suspect Cameron Gabriel Kemp were killed. Community leaders and law enforcement debate whether high-speed pursuits are worth the risk to public safety.



A high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 20 ended in a 10-car pileup in DeKalb County early Sunday morning, killing a 7-month-old baby and the fleeing suspect, while injuring two other children.

High-speed pursuit ends in disaster

What we know:

Police attempted a traffic stop after observing 33-year-old Cameron Gabriel Kemp driving 110 mph on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.

Officers pursued Kemp until he crashed at Wesley Chapel Road, causing a chain-reaction collision involving 10 vehicles.

Seven-month-old Kalayia Tolbert and Kemp were both killed in the crash. Two other children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Unanswered questions surrounding the crash

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the medical conditions of the two injured children taken to the hospital. Investigators have also not confirmed the specific reason for the initial attempted traffic stop.

Debate grows over police chase policies

What they're saying:

Devin Barrington-Ward with the Black Futurist Group spoke out against police pursuits, calling for policy changes and technology integration. "The idea his warrant and probation the rest of us are collateral damage in effort apprehend him is unacceptable," Barrington-Ward said. "They will never be able to mark a first birthday, that they'll be never be able to celebrate their child potentially walking, saying their first words."

Vince Champion, regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, defended the necessity of police chases. "It's thought out and it's to protect everyone else," Champion said. "The last people meaning our individual safety is not what we think about when we act. What we think about is the safety of others."

Ongoing state police investigation

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash scene and the circumstances leading up to the pursuit. Further updates will be provided as law enforcement releases additional details.