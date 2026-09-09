Sesame Street gang helps families prepare for extreme weather

Chief meteorologist Joanne Feldman is here every morning to prepare you for the threat of severe weather. And now, she’s got a little help thanks to the famous residents of "Sesame Street."

Sesame Workshop — the producer behind "Sesame Street" — is celebrating National Preparedness Month with a new initiative designed to help families deal with extreme weather. It all begins with "Storm on Sesame Street," a special that premiered on Netflix and PBS Kids and which will begin streaming on YouTube on September 25th. The special features the Sesame Street gang preparing for a storm, experiencing the bad weather, and then cleaning up in its wake — and getting a little help in the process from celebrity friends including Post Malone and Michelle Buteau.

Free resources will also be available under the Sesame Workshop website’s "Emergencies" section, including videos, a family guides, a new storybook, and care kits.

We recently caught up with Sesame Street icons Elmo and Abby Cadabby and Sesame Workshop vice president of U.S. Educational Programs Rocio Galarza to learn more about the extreme weather initiative and how families can benefit from the new resources. Click the video player in this article to check out the interview!