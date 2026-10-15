Sequoyah High School student charged after gun found on campus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Sequoyah High School student was taken into police custody last Friday morning after administrators found a gun on campus.
What we know:
Administrators and officers with the Cherokee County School District Police Department responded immediately to the scene last Friday morning.
Officials took the student into custody without incident, and normal school operations continued without disruption throughout the day.
School leaders confirmed that the student faces consequences from both the school system and law enforcement.
School leaders urged parents, students and community members to report any safety concerns through the Vector Alert system.
The tool allows users to submit tips anonymously by text, email, phone call or online message.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the student or specified what charges have been filed.
It remains unknown how the student obtained the gun or brought it onto campus.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a letter sent to parents by Sequoyah High School administrators.