Sequoyah High School student charged after gun found on campus

The Brief A student at Sequoyah High School was taken into police custody after being found with a gun on campus. Administrators and law enforcement responded immediately without incident or disruption to normal school operations. School officials encouraged the community to report safety concerns anonymously using the Vector Alert system.



A Sequoyah High School student was taken into police custody last Friday morning after administrators found a gun on campus.

What we know:

Administrators and officers with the Cherokee County School District Police Department responded immediately to the scene last Friday morning.

Officials took the student into custody without incident, and normal school operations continued without disruption throughout the day.

School leaders confirmed that the student faces consequences from both the school system and law enforcement.

School leaders urged parents, students and community members to report any safety concerns through the Vector Alert system.

The tool allows users to submit tips anonymously by text, email, phone call or online message.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the student or specified what charges have been filed.

It remains unknown how the student obtained the gun or brought it onto campus.