Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Jon Ossoff tests positive for COVID-19, official says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) delivers brief remarks about Tuesday's school massacre in Texas before a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in his office on Capitol Hill on May 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. After clo (Getty Images)

Expand

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. from Georgia Jon Ossoff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

An official said Ossoff tested positive while leading an economic delegation to India. 

He is exhibiting mild symptoms.

"Senator Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week," Ossoff spokesperson Jake Best wrote in a statement. "Senator Ossoff expects to be back in Washington for Senate business next week."