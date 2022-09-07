Sen. Jon Ossoff tests positive for COVID-19, official says

article

U.S. Sen. from Georgia Jon Ossoff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

An official said Ossoff tested positive while leading an economic delegation to India.

He is exhibiting mild symptoms.

"Senator Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week," Ossoff spokesperson Jake Best wrote in a statement. "Senator Ossoff expects to be back in Washington for Senate business next week."