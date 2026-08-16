Sen. Jon Ossoff rallies supporters in Midtown Atlanta as election nears

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff headlined a campaign rally in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon with less than 80 days until Election Day. Ossoff focused his speech on the rising cost of living and targeted his Republican opponent, Rep. Mike Collins. Early voting in Georgia is set to begin in eight weeks.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff rallied a large crowd of supporters in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, with his campaign focused on economic relief and unity as Election Day sits less than 80 days away.

Midtown rally targets cost of living

What we know:

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff rallied a large crowd of supporters in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, with his campaign focused on economic relief and unity as Election Day sits less than 80 days away.

Ossoff, a Democrat, will face Republican Rep. Mike Collins in the November election. Early voting in Georgia begins in just eight weeks.

The Senator acknowledged the political frustration felt by many attendees.

"I know many of you are here today because you just can’t stand what has been done to our country," Ossoff said.

The senator centered much of his speech on the rising cost of living, arguing that working families are increasingly strained by everyday expenses.

"It costs more than ever to stock your fridge, power your home, to make a cup of coffee, to buy school supplies for your kid or buy a tractor for your farm," Ossoff said. "We were promised hard work would earn wealth and advancement, but for too many, the treadmill gets faster and steeper. Georgians work harder and longer, but the bills just get higher and higher."

Ossoff takes aim at opponent

Ossoff also targeted his Republican opponent during the rally.

"Georgia deserves better," Ossoff said. "Better than pro-war, pro-tariff, pro-cutting-your-healthcare Trump puppet Mike Collins."

Framing his candidacy as a coalition beyond party lines, Ossoff told the crowd his effort is aimed at bringing people across the state together rather than appealing strictly to Democrats.

"This is a campaign for everyone who craves sanity, competence, quality public service — a campaign [of] decent folk who love our state, our country, and care for each other," Ossoff said.