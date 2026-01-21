Hoax threats at 3 Barrow County schools trigger district-wide lockdown

The Brief Barrow County schools were placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning following hoax threats at 3 schools. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office conducted safety sweeps and found no credible danger; the lockdown was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the district has resumed a normal schedule with additional security measures in place.



All Barrow County schools returned to normal operations Wednesday morning after threats were called in to three different campuses earlier in the day.

What we know:

According to the school district, the threats were specifically made to Yargo Elementary, Winder Elementary, and Apalachee High School. However, officials treated the entire district as if every school had received a call "out of an abundance of caution."

The entire district was placed under a "hold and secure" status—also known as a soft lockdown—until the Barrow County Sheriff's Office could clear the campuses. Deputies determined the calls were hoaxes and allowed the schools to return to normal operations.

FOX 5 began receiving messages from parents around 9 a.m. regarding the lockdown order. The district issued the "all clear" to families at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for your cooperation, trust, and understanding as we worked to ensure the safety of students and staff," the district said in a statement. "We appreciate the swift actions of our law enforcement and their partnership."

What we don't know:

While the specific contents of the calls have not been released, authorities noted that similar "swatting" incidents have occurred in other jurisdictions recently. It remains unclear if investigators have identified the person responsible for the calls.