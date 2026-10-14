Second man charged after shooting at northwest Atlanta gas station

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested two men following an Oct. 6 shooting inside a business on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Investigators tracked the alleged shooter's getaway van using license plate reader technology to a nearby apartment complex. Angelo Martez Lewis faces nine charges, including aggravated assault, while Marc Williams was arrested for obstruction after allegedly taking an item from the van.



Two men are facing charges after a shooting inside a northwest Atlanta gas station last week, Atlanta police said.

What we know:

The incident happened on Oct. 6 around 7:31 a.m. at the gas station located on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times inside the gas station. He was alert and awake and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

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Authorities added that the man later identified as Angelo Martez Lewis, 42, shot the victim multiple times before driving away in a green Ford Econoline.

Atlanta Police said its officers used a license plate reader and tracked its location.

Officers spotted the van heading south on Peek Road and attempted to pull the driver over. Officers then followed the van to an apartment complex on Etheridge Drive NW.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a northwest Atlanta gas station on October 10, 2026. (FOX 5)

According to the department, the driver exited the van and ran on foot into a nearby apartment unit.

Authorities said officers entered the apartment and arrested Lewis. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, reckless conduct, reckless driving, stop sign violation, red-light violation and obstruction.

While officers were investigating the parked van at the apartment complex, police said a second man, identified as 48-year-old Marc Williams, walked up to the vehicle, reached inside and retrieved an unknown item. Officers arrested Williams on the spot and charged him with obstruction. He was also booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or provided an updated medical condition. Investigators have not disclosed what prompted the shooting, whether the victim and Lewis knew each other, or what item Williams allegedly removed from the van.