Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods

Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a caller reported finding bones in the area that they believed to be human remains.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's investigators collected evidence at the scene and are working to determine if the bones are in fact human.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.