Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County

Retired Gwinnett County K9 officer dies

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Retired K9 Officer Zeke (Gwinnett County Police Department) (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one its retired K9 officers.

Officials tell FOX 5 that retired K9 Officer Zeke died on Feb. 15.

Zeke worked with the police department from 2013 to 2020 as a narcotics detection K9. In his time with the force, he found over 56 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and more than 5,000 pounds of marijuana.

The K9 officer also worked with the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI, and the US Postal Inspectors during his career.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"K9 Zeke will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career," the department said in a statement.

Zeke retired to live with his handler, Corporal Stanley Jones, and his family until his death.

The cause of death has not been released.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.