Retired Gwinnett County K9 officer dies

The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one its retired K9 officers.

Officials tell FOX 5 that retired K9 Officer Zeke died on Feb. 15.

Zeke worked with the police department from 2013 to 2020 as a narcotics detection K9. In his time with the force, he found over 56 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and more than 5,000 pounds of marijuana.

The K9 officer also worked with the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI, and the US Postal Inspectors during his career.

"K9 Zeke will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career," the department said in a statement.

Zeke retired to live with his handler, Corporal Stanley Jones, and his family until his death.

The cause of death has not been released.

