Police search for suspects after 13-year-old shot in Atlanta apartment

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The Brief Atlanta police are asking for help identifying multiple suspects after a 13-year-old boy was shot inside a Southeast Atlanta apartment. Investigators said several shooters targeted the home from outside on Hank Aaron Drive SE early Sunday before fleeing on foot toward Fraser Street SE. Detectives released surveillance video of the suspects; Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for tips.



Atlanta police are searching for multiple suspects after a group allegedly opened fire on a southeast Atlanta apartment early Sunday morning, injuring a 13-year-old boy inside the home.

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment building on Hank Aaron Drive SE just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Inside the home, officers found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital awake and breathing.

Investigators said the teenager was inside the apartment when several people opened fire on the apartment from the street. Police believe the suspects targeted the apartment.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects running away on foot, turning left onto Fraser Street SE and heading north. Detectives released clips of the video in hopes that someone in the could identify them.

What we don't know:

Police have not released physical descriptions or names of the suspects seen in the video.

Authorities have not said whether the apartment was specifically targeted or what led up to the gunfire.

An updated medical condition for the 13-year-old has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.

Tipsters do not have to share their name or identifying details to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.