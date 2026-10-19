Atlanta teen survives second apartment shooting in less than a year

The Brief A 13-year-old boy is recovering after an Atlanta apartment shooting off Hank Aaron Drive sent bullets into his bed early Sunday. The victim survived a previous drive-by shooting outside Capital Vanira Apartments in September 2025 that also wounded his older brother. Atlanta police have made no arrests and reported no suspects, while apartment complex managers and local council leadership offered no comment.



Gunfire ripped through a south Atlanta bedroom early Sunday, wounding a 13-year-old boy in his bed just seven months after he and his brother survived another unsolved shooting at the very same complex.

Atlanta apartment gunfire erupts

What we know:

Bullets pierced an apartment unit at Capital Vanira Apartments off Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta just before 4 a.m. Sunday, striking a 13-year-old boy as he lay in bed.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and has since been released to recover at home.

His siblings were inside the apartment during the gunfire, including his 10-year-old sister.

The victim's sister, Asia Battle, said the family did not immediately realize her brother had been wounded.

"He didn't know at first he came to the bathroom and he said it was like a red spot on his boxers and then he pulled it up and we seen it," Battle said.

Battle described the terrifying moments when bullets began flying through their home.

"Everybody just got down on the ground, and my mom was saying to get to the bathroom, but I laid on the floor until I didn't hear no more shots," Battle said.

Atlanta police search for shooter

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not released any descriptions of a suspect or identified a potential motive for the gunfire.

Investigators have not determined whether the shooter intentionally targeted the family's unit or whether Sunday's incident connects to prior violence at the complex.

Previous Hank Aaron Drive shooting

The backstory:

Sunday marked the second time gunfire has struck the 13-year-old boy at the Capital Vanira Apartments.

On Sept. 18, 2025, a drive-by shooting outside the same complex wounded four people, including three teens and a 12-year-old.

The victim's older brother, Jaden Battle, was shot in the leg during that September 2025 incident and later spoke about the violence while on crutches.

"A black truck pulled up, come by the apartment. Stopped by us. Started shooting at us and then My little brother got hit, I got shot in the leg and my friend got shot in the leg two times," Jaden Battle said.

Atlanta police confirmed they have no record of any arrests in connection with that September 2025 shooting.

Family demands complex security measures

What they're saying:

Asia Battle said she believes her family was targeted and expressed frustration over repeated violence at the property.

"We’re really tired of this. It’s crazy," Battle said.

Battle emphasized that the trauma has left her family terrified to remain inside their home.

"we're not sleeping here. I was still scared to even walk by the window, even when the police showed up. It was crazy," Battle said.

Battle noted that despite previous pleas for help, on-site security has been virtually nonexistent.

"I feel like nothing gets done, especially in these apartments. Like no security. Last year, my mom had asked for security to be out here, and I think like a little while they had like a patrol car, but it was only for a few hours," Battle said.

She added that the family never anticipated facing such repeated violence in their living space.

"Nobody would have expected that because we don't even do nothing," Battle said.

Atlanta leaders face security questions

The other side:

Management at Capital Vanira Apartments did not respond to requests for comment regarding security measures or the shootings.

Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Winston, who represents District 1 where the apartment complex is located, declined to comment on the shooting.