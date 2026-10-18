13-year-old struck after gunfire hits SE Atlanta apartment

article

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning inside an apartment on Hank Aaron Drive SE in Atlanta. Atlanta police said the apartment was targeted by gunfire coming from outside the home. The boy was alert and breathing when paramedics took him to a nearby hospital.



A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after gunfire pelted an Atlanta home early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to 942 Hank Aaron Drive SE around 3:58 a.m. following reports of a person shot.

First responders found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the apartment.

Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital while he was conscious, alert and breathing.

Preliminary details indicate someone fired shots into the residence from outside.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A 13-year-old was hit by gunfire after bullets sprayed a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on October 18, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about potential suspects or arrests.

Authorities have not said what motivated the shooting or how many shots were fired into the home.