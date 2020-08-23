Police officers help Georgia boy celebrate 7th birthday

article

A group of law enforcement came together to give one Rome, Georgia boy the seventh birthday he'll never forget.

The Floyd County Police Department shared photos of their surprise for 7-year-old Parker Nash.

"We joined with other public safety today to give this fella the best birthday parade ever," officials said.

In the photos, Nash is seen grinning from ear to ear as he sits in a patrol car, poses with police officers, and watches the parade.

Nash even got his own badge to go along with his "birthday boy" button.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Parker!

