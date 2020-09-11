Police: Man wanted for gunning down woman in front of their young children

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in her mid-20s on Friday afternoon.

Ronal E. Derickson is accused of shooting the young woman in front of their two young children during a dispute. It happened at the Retreat at Stone Mountain located at 1206 Ashley Place in Stone Mountain around 1 p.m.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, was activated briefly for the two children before authorities located them safely at a relative’s home. Police believe Derickson brought them to that location before going on the run.

Anyone who sees Derickson is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Homicide Unit at 770-725-7850.