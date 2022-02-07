Police: Man injured in shooting at Riverdale nightclub

article

Riverdale police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Monday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that one person was shot at the Privilege Lounge on the 700 block of GA-138.

Evidence markers and shell casings were seen on the sidewalk outside the lounge.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting on the status of the victim.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Riverdale Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE