Police: Argument on bus spills over into shooting on DeKalb County street

Police in DeKalb County said a fight that started on a MARTA bus sparked a shooting once those individuals got off on Thursday afternoon

It happened near the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads just after 3 p.m. DeKalb County police said the victim of the shooting was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said they took the suspected shooter into custody. No word on charges.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Police said they are trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.