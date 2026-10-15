Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Candler Road in DeKalb County

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The Brief A vehicle struck a male pedestrian at the intersection of Candler Road and Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday morning. The injured man went to a hospital with serious injuries after darting into the crosswalk before the collision, according to police. The driver remained at the scene following the morning crash as DeKalb County police continue their ongoing investigation into the collision.



A man suffered serious injuries around 6:53 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck him as he darted into a crosswalk at Candler Road and Glenwood Road.

DeKalb pedestrian crash details

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to Candler Road and Glenwood Road around 6:53 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a crash.

Officers arriving at the intersection located a man who sustained severe injuries when a vehicle hit him.

Preliminary findings indicate the man darted into a crosswalk directly before the vehicle struck him.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, and the injured pedestrian went to a hospital for medical treatment.

Candler Road investigation questions

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or age of the injured pedestrian.

Authorities have not named the hospital providing treatment or released an official update regarding his current medical condition.

Investigators have also not identified the driver or confirmed whether any criminal charges or traffic citations will be issued.

Ongoing DeKalb County investigation

What's next:

DeKalb County police confirmed the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigators have not stated when they will provide further updates on the circumstances surrounding the collision.