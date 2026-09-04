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Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Gwinnett County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published September 4, 2026 10:18 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 10:18 PM EDT
article

Police are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a Norfolk Southern train on Friday night on Bankers Industrial Drive in Gwinnett County. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • A southbound Norfolk Southern train hit and killed a person on Friday evening, according to the company.
    • The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 2700 Bankers Industrial Drive, according to Gwinnett County police and a statement from Norfolk Southern.
    • Gwinnett County police are on the scene and investigating the incident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A person was killed after being hit by a train in Gwinnett County on Friday night, according to Norfolk Southern officials and Gwinnett County police. 

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at 2700 Bankers Industrial Drive, near Buford Highway, along a section of tracks parallel to Lanasol Road.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Reyes said they got a 911 call about a person who had been hit by a train and officers responded to the area around 8:06 p.m. Reyes added that the person died at the scene. 

Norfolk Southern confirmed that a southbound train was involved in the collision. Officials noted that the impact occurred at Milepost 621.4. 

Police are on the scene and investigating the incident. 

What we don't know:

The identity, age, and condition of the pedestrian involved have not been released as police attempt to notify the person's next of kin. 

It is unclear why the person was on the tracks when the southbound train passed.

The Source: Information in this story was compiled from official statements provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department and Norfolk Southern.

Gwinnett CountyNews