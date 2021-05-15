Palestinian supporters hold rally in Downtown Atlanta

article

A large crowd of locals rallied at Centennial Olympic Park in support of Palestinians on Saturday. They're speaking out against the deadly fighting along the West Bank border.

Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 2,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses. Israel’s warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some two million Palestinians live.

A coalition of organizers known as Demilitarize From Atlanta 2 Palestine stood in solidarity with residents in Gaza, calling the situation there a form of ethnic cleansing being carried out by the Israeli government.

Palestinian supporters took to Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta to protest the deadly fighting this week along the West Bank of Israel on May 15, 2021. (FOX 5)

Rallies like this one taking place across the country this weekend. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Boston blocking traffic.

They were calling for an end to the Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza strip. Some of them carried signs and waved Palestinian flags.

Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

The Hamas militant group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, including a late-night barrage on Tel Aviv. One man was killed when a rocket hit his home in a suburb of the seaside metropolis.

