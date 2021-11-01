Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list revealed for holiday season

The holiday season has just kicked off and Oprah Winfrey has already spoken out.

The 67-year-old media mogul’s digital magazine published its annual gift guide " Oprah’s Favorite Things " for 2021, which feature commercial products that have reportedly received Winfrey’s stamp of approval.

This year’s list is separated across 10 shopping categories, including style, cozy, home, kitchen, beauty, tech, pet food, children and books and writing. Some of Winfrey's gift recommendations come from recognizable celebrity brands while others come from small, minority-owned businesses.

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Winfrey wrote at the start of her listicle.

FILE - Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW.

In total, 110 products have landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year. Here’s a sample of what she recommends.

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

Top Stylish Gift

The first item listed on Winfrey’s stylish gift section is the Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack, which is a sustainable bag line started by the singer and songwriter Ciara. The antimicrobial and water-resistant backpacks were launched in the summer.

Top Cozy Gift

Another celebrity brand leads Winfrey’s cozy gift section, and this time it’s Jessica Alba’s Honest Baby Clothing. The brand’s checkered family set of organic cotton pajamas are an Oprah-approved gift for Christmas morning.

Top Home Gift

The touchless sunscreen application company Snappy Screen is Winfrey’s first pick in the home gift section. Instead of the brand’s larger sunscreen tool, Winfrey recommends the Snap Clean Hands device, which applies hand sanitizer with a motion-sensing mist.

Top Kitchen Gift

The first kitchen gift on Winfrey’s list is the Material Kitchen Knife Trio and Stand. The knives are made from Japanese steel and can be stored in a magnetic wooden stand.

Top Beauty Gift

Nail polish is the top gift for Winfrey’s beauty section. The talk show host particularly likes the Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set, which includes a variety of top-selling neutral and pastel shades.

Top Tech Gift

In the tech space, Winfrey’s first pick is a photo frame from Aura, an intelligent photo curation tool. The brand’s Carver Luxe Smart Photo Frame is Winfrey’s "favorite" because it allows users to create interactive slideshow galleries with a single frame.

Top Pet Gift

Winfrey wants you and your beloved pet to stay hydrated, which is why she recommends the Bindle Puppy Pack. The three-piece set includes Bindle’s signature stash bottom water bottle, a protective bottle sleeve and a pop-up water bowl for your thirsty furry friend.

Top Food Gift

The first item to kick off Winfrey’s food gift section is the Kinship Ceramic Salt Cellar , a storage solution created by Chef Eric Ziebold – who cooks at the Kinship restaurant in Washington, D.C. The contemporary French restaurant has received a one-star Michelin rating, and you can get a taste of that magic when you store your fleur de sel in the brand’s perfected salt cellar.

Top Children's Gift

For the kiddos, Winfrey’s first pick are the Cinnamon Annie Dolls from StepStitches. According to Winfrey, these "cozy" toys are perfect for children who like to play with vintage-style rag dolls.

Top Books & Writing Gift

Winfrey’s books and writing gifts section comprised of three gifts, but only one wasn’t written by the TV star. Her unaffiliated gift choice is the Compendium Life Notes Kit, which is a themed box set that’s filled with inspiring notes and writing prompts where parents can share the dreams they have for their children.

