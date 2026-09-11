Oasis Garden brings upscale backyard vibes and 'Slammin Burger' to Buckhead

The Brief Disguised behind a house with a red door on Shadowlawn Avenue NE, Oasis Garden features garden tables, cabanas, stadium-style seating, and a 24-person social table. Co-owned by Cheryl and Ashley, the venue offers high-end dining styled like a relaxed, elevated backyard barbecue. The ‘Smoky Slammin Burger’ is served on a pretzel bun with gouda, smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, and signature sauce.



Hidden behind a simple red door on Shadowlawn Avenue NE sits one of Buckhead's newest outdoor dining destinations, where mother-daughter duo Cheryl and Ashley have transformed a residential-style property into an upscale backyard sanctuary. FOX 5’s Burgers with Buck stopped by Oasis Garden to check out the venue's social dining atmosphere and taste their signature "Smoky Slammin Burger".

From the street, Oasis Garden looks like a traditional home with a red front door. Step inside, however, and the property opens up into a full-scale outdoor social venue. Opened in July, the restaurant was designed to evoke a summer backyard gathering with an upscale twist.

The outdoor space features:

Private cabanas and garden tables are spaced throughout the courtyard for intimate dining.

Elevated stadium seating offering clear views across the garden space.

A massive centerpiece table positioned in the middle of the courtyard for large groups.

While the atmosphere feels like a neighborhood hangout, the menu leans heavily into upscale options. In addition to casual bites, Oasis Garden serves Filet mignon, lamb chops, salmon, and beef or chicken barbecue skewers. Decadent sides include lobster-loaded baked potatoes and lobster mac and cheese. And we can't forget about the fan-favorite, "The Dirty Dog’."

For this week's taste test, Buck was joined by content creators Head Cracking and Tanner from Side Dish to try the restaurant's featured burger. Check out the segment in the video above.