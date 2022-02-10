No injuries in Cobb County house fire, officials say

article

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a fire at a home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire after arriving at the scene in the 3800 block of Spring Meadow Drive.

No other structures were damaged as a result of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

It was later determined by the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services later determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

