No injuries in Cobb County house fire, officials say
article
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a fire at a home Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire after arriving at the scene in the 3800 block of Spring Meadow Drive.
No other structures were damaged as a result of the blaze.
No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.
It was later determined by the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services later determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement