Expand / Collapse search

No injuries in Cobb County house fire, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Firefighters worked to contain a fire located in the 3800 block of Spring Meadow Drive on Feb. 10, 2022. (Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a fire at a home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire after arriving at the scene in the 3800 block of Spring Meadow Drive.

No other structures were damaged as a result of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

It was later determined by the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services later determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE