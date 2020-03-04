NJ has 2 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, state officials announce

New Jersey's acting mayor says the state has identified a second positive coronavirus test.

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. (Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Acting New Jersey Gov. Sheila Oliver gave a news conference Thursday afternoon along with state health officials and other government leaders.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the first case is a male in his 30s who is in stable condition at a Bergen County hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE: MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

U.S. virus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

Pennsylvania begins coronavirus testing at state-owned lab in Exton

Advertisement

First coronavirus death reported in California; person had been on cruise to Mexico

Contaminated cash may spread coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

The first case is not linked to the Westchester, New York, cases.

There is no further information on the second case. It is not yet known how the two cases got the virus.

Persichilli said the health department is continuing "infection control options" and asking those who were in contact with the patients to self-quarantine.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP