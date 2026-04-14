Multiple crashes, including fatal pedestrian incident, reported Tuesday

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The Brief Overturned vehicle on I-75 and multiple crashes across metro Atlanta caused major Monday morning delays Pedestrian killed in I-85 crash near Shallowford as several incidents remain under investigation



Several crashes, including one involving a pedestrian and another involving an overturned vehicle, across metro Atlanta caused major delays for drivers during the Monday morning commute.

What we know:

Traffic officials reported an overturned vehicle on Interstate 75 northbound just past the C.W. Grant Parkway exit near Grant Park. The crash involved injuries and led to significant backups, with drivers urged to use Jonesboro Road as an alternate route.

Additional trouble spots were reported on Interstate 85 northbound near Shallowford Road in DeKalb County, where a crash investigation involving a pedestrian blocked multiple right lanes and impacted the express lane. DeKalb County Police confirmed the pedestrian was killed. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this point.

Further south, another crash near Fairburn shut down two right lanes near State Route 92, with an additional incident affecting both shoulders nearby.

Authorities said all incidents remained under investigation as crews worked to clear the scenes and restore traffic flow.