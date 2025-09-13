Metro Atlanta weekend weather: Temperatures on rise

North Georgia will stay warm and mostly sunny through the coming week, with temperatures creeping upward but not reaching the extreme heat much of the country is facing, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

What they're saying:

"We’re moving up a little bit higher," Forbes said. "I think now this is roughly where it’s going to stay though for most of our 7-day forecast. So even though the temperatures will continue to sneak up a little bit higher in the next few days, the humidity not so much. It’ll be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon with this high pressure really squashing the chance of rain here locally."

Looking ahead, Forbes said much of the U.S. will deal with dangerous heat, but Georgia won’t see the worst of it.

"We are likely for several days in a row to run warmer than average," he explained. "Here’s the deal. We’re not gonna go too far above average here in North Georgia — maybe by a couple of degrees. Where there’s going to be a bigger difference, and the heat is more excessive and well above average, would be back to our north and west. So we’re going to be spared sort of the worst of that. We’re just getting a reminder that we’re not quite fully into the fall season just yet."

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots.

"There’s a look at the afternoon temperatures either near or above 80°," Forbes said. "In the case of Rome, you’ll be within distance of 90, and we’re going to start to see more numbers like that over the next few days."

What's next:

Forbes said the warm pattern is likely to stick around into next week.

"Tomorrow afternoon is another day of highs in the 80s," he said. "Monday is the day that we’re most likely to get to 90, but we’re still not going to be much lower than that for Tuesday, Wednesday or even Thursday of next week."