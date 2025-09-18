Metro Atlanta Weather: Highs near 90 with rising humidity Thursday

The Brief Metro Atlanta will see highs near 90° Thursday with rising humidity. Rain chances remain low at 20%, mainly south of I-20 in the afternoon. Temperatures stay near 90° through the weekend before easing into the mid-80s next week.



Metro Atlanta is waking up to another warm and muggy morning, with conditions resembling the past few days but with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

What we know:

Temperatures started in the 60s across the region Thursday morning, and while a few scattered showers passed south of the metro overnight, rain chances will remain minimal for most of the day. Dew points have climbed into the mid-60s, which forecasters say will make humidity more noticeable, especially once the sun is up and heating begins.

Highs are expected to climb close to 90 degrees this afternoon, running just above average for mid-September. The region remains under the influence of high pressure, which will limit rainfall to isolated afternoon showers mainly south of I-20. Most areas will stay dry.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday will bring similar conditions, with only spotty afternoon storms possible. Any storms that do form may move slowly because of weak steering currents. Temperatures will remain near 90 through the weekend before dipping slightly into the mid-80s next week as fall officially begins.

🌤️ Atlanta Forecast at a Glance

🌡️ Morning temps: 60s

🌞 Afternoon high: Near 90°

💧 Rain chance: 20% (mainly south of I-20)

😓 Humidity: More noticeable today with dew points near 65°

📅 Extended outlook: Near 90 through weekend, mid-80s next week