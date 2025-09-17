Metro Atlanta Weather: Chance of isolated showers Wednesday

The Brief Tropical depression or storm may form in Atlantic North Georgia remains abnormally dry with low rain chances Fall officially begins Monday with near-average temps



The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is tracking increased activity in the tropics, with the potential for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Atlantic later Wednesday.

What we know:

The system is moving northwest and has a high chance of development within the next week. Another disturbance farther off the African coast carries a lower risk but will still be monitored in the coming days.

Closer to home, a weak area of low pressure has pushed onshore, bringing scattered showers to parts of North Georgia.

Rain chances will remain low through the afternoon, with only brief downpours or rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather is expected.

🌦️ Forecast at a Glance

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers ⛅🌦️ Highs in the 80s

Friday–Saturday: Hotter, mid-80s ☀️🔥

Monday (Fall begins): Sunny, near 84°, average for mid-September 🍂☀️

What's Next

North Georgia continues to face abnormally dry conditions and could slip into moderate drought without significant rainfall soon.