Marietta 'Schoolhouse' brews up an adult education 

We’re just days away from Super Bowl LIV right here on FOX, which means it’s a safe assumption that a lot of beer will be consumed between now and then. And if you’ve always been curious as to how your favorite stout, lager, or IPA is brewed, then pull up a chair...because class is in session.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta, a place where the word “brewery” only scratches the surface (or should we say…skims the foam?). Founded by middle school teachers Thomas Monti and Justin Waller, Schoolhouse Brewing began merely as a place for the homebrewers to sell bottles, growlers, and supplies to inspire others to start brewing at home. But as the beer began to flow, so did the ideas – and soon, the guys decided to expand into a full-scale brewery. Today, Schoolhouse Brewing serves dozens of beers on a rotating draft, hosts public and private events in the taproom, and continues to take its name seriously by offering education in home brewing -- along with selling necessary supplies, there are also occasional classes offered on the subject.

Schoolhouse Brewing is located at 840 Franklin Court, Suite 100, in Marietta – and is open from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on the taproom, beers, and homebrew store, click over to the Schoolhouse Brewing website here.

We spend a lot of time in schools (thanks to pep rallies, of course) – but we’ve never hung out at a school like this! Click the video player to check out our morning segments getting a tour of Schoolhouse Brewing.