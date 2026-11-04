MAP: How Gwinnett County voted in key congressional, statewide races

The Brief Gwinnett County election results show Republican Rep. Rich McCormick winning Georgia's 7th Congressional District race following Tuesday's midterm election voting. McCormick earned more than 56% of total ballots across six suburban Atlanta counties to defeat Democratic challenger Tony Kozycki. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor race, while local commission contests and a school property tax measure await final calls.



Republican Rep. Rich McCormick captured Georgia's 7th Congressional District seat Tuesday night, turning back Democratic opponent Tony Kozycki in a crucial suburban battleground.

Georgia 7th District results

What we know:

The Associated Press called the 7th District congressional race for Republican Rep. Rich McCormick at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated 98% of votes counted.

In surrounding congressional districts on local ballots, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde ran in the 9th District and Republican Houston Gaines ran in the 10th District, according to state election records.

Georgia governor race outcome

Big picture view:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to win the Georgia governor race in a historic election, according to official candidate filings and race calls. The gubernatorial win unfolded as Democrats swept top executive seats across Georgia.

State candidate filings showed competitive showdowns for constitutional offices, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Gwinnett voters weighed in on each of those high-stakes executive races Tuesday.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.