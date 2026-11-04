MAP: How Gwinnett County voted in key congressional, statewide races
ATLANTA - Republican Rep. Rich McCormick captured Georgia's 7th Congressional District seat Tuesday night, turning back Democratic opponent Tony Kozycki in a crucial suburban battleground.
Georgia 7th District results
What we know:
The Associated Press called the 7th District congressional race for Republican Rep. Rich McCormick at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated 98% of votes counted.
In surrounding congressional districts on local ballots, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde ran in the 9th District and Republican Houston Gaines ran in the 10th District, according to state election records.
Georgia governor race outcome
Big picture view:
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to win the Georgia governor race in a historic election, according to official candidate filings and race calls. The gubernatorial win unfolded as Democrats swept top executive seats across Georgia.
State candidate filings showed competitive showdowns for constitutional offices, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Gwinnett voters weighed in on each of those high-stakes executive races Tuesday.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, which provided certified candidate filings and statewide ballot records, as well as the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.