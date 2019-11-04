Man stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, police say

A 28-year-old man is dead after a stabbing inside a Maryland Popeyes, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday at around 7 p.m.

Police say the fight began in line over the release of the Popeyes' chicken sandwich and spilled outside.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are hoping the suspect turns himself in.

An investigation is underway.

