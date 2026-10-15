Man shot at southwest Atlanta gas station, police say

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The Brief A man was hospitalized late Wednesday night after being shot on Lee Street SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Atlanta police said the wounded victim was driven to the hospital by another individual and was alert and breathing. Investigators recovered several shell casings at the scene as aggravated assault detectives work to determine what happened.



A man is in the hospital after a late Wednesday night shooting at a gas station in the Oakland City neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:01 p.m. at the Texaco gas station located in the 1100 block of Lee Street SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that the victim had already been transported to the hospital by another individual.

The Atlanta Police Department stated its officers went to the hospital and found a man who had been shot. Police confirmed the victim was alert and awake.

Investigators discovered several shell casings scattered across the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or exact age. Investigators have also not released any suspect descriptions, announced an arrest, or confirmed what led up to the gunfire.