Man shot at southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in the hospital after a late Wednesday night shooting at a gas station in the Oakland City neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 10:01 p.m. at the Texaco gas station located in the 1100 block of Lee Street SW.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that the victim had already been transported to the hospital by another individual.
The Atlanta Police Department stated its officers went to the hospital and found a man who had been shot. Police confirmed the victim was alert and awake.
Investigators discovered several shell casings scattered across the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's name or exact age. Investigators have also not released any suspect descriptions, announced an arrest, or confirmed what led up to the gunfire.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.