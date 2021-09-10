Gunman ambushes man on Queens street

The NYPD is looking for a suspect seen on surveillance video waiting for a man and then fatally shooting him in the back of the head at point-blank range as he was getting into his car.

Jermaine Dixon, 46, of Loganville, Georgia was killed just before 8 a.m. Monday on South Conduit Avenue in the South Ozone Park section of Queens.

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect wearing a face mask and covered by a long black robe, standing next to a parked white Nissan sedan, pretending to be working on the engine. As Dixon approaches his car on the other side of the street and starts to get in, the suspect runs across and shoots him multiple times before getting into the other car and driving away.

EMS declared Dixon dead at the scene.

The Daily News reported that Dixon was a former gang member who had been released from federal prison less than a year ago, after serving two decades in connection with a 1992 killing.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask, and black clothing.