Lollapalooza 2023 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers among summer fest headliners

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup.

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together.

In an announcement Tuesday, Lolla organizers announced the artists slated to play this year’s festival, running Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park. More than 170 acts are scheduled across nine stages. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.

General view of the crowd on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Here is the four-day pass structure for this year’s festival (starting prices listed). A presale for all four-day passes begins at 10 a.m. March 23 at Lollapalooza.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Four-day general admission: $365+

Four-day general admission plus: $675+

Four-day VIP: $1,500+

Four-day platinum: $4,350+

Here’s the full lineup:

Kendrick Lamar

Billie Eilish

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Odesza

Lana Del Rey

Karol G

The 1975

Tomorrow X Together

Fred Again..

Noah Kahan

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Diplo

J.I.D

Louis the Child

Pusha T

Subtronics

Rina Sawayama

NewJeans

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

The Backseat Lovers

Sofi Tukker

Portugal. The Man

Alan Walker

Yung Gravy

Svdden Death

The Revivalists

Beabadoobee

Big Wild

Tems

Dom Dolla

Meduza

Sabrina Carpenter

Afrojack

Lainey Wilson

Jessie Reyez

The Rose

Joey Bada$$

Gorgon City

Key Glock

Nora En Pure

Rema

AC Slater

Morgan Wade

Sylvan Esso

Men I Trust

Alex G

Knocked Loose

Foals

The Garden

Maisie Peters

Niki

DPR Ian + DPR Live

Diesel

Poolside

Timmy Trumpet

Peach Pit

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Wax Motif

L'Impératrice

Acraze

Lovejoy

Armnhmr

Suki Waterhouse

Knock2

Ivan Cornejo

Holly Humberstone

Jessie Murph

Dehd

Declan McKenna

Thee Sacred Souls

Matroda

Magdalena Bay

Sudan Archives

Neil Frances

The Knocks

Solardo

J. Worra

Joy Oladokun

Umi

Franc Moody

The Happy Fits

Zack Fox

Emo Nite

Tom Odell

Disco Lines

Jean Dawson

Bonnie x Clyde

Ray Volpe

Blanke

Spacey Jane

Hairitage

Sueco

Gabriels

Brankence

The 502s

Remk

Michlle

Clinton Kane

Band-Maid

Dillon Nathaniel

Bakar

Dope Lemon

Loveless

Cafune

Skizzy Mars

Ingrid Andress

Upsahl

The Linda Lindas

Mavi

The Beaches

Ekkstacy

Giant Rooks

Pardyalone

Ella Jane

Matt Maltese

Ax & The Hatchetmen

Sincere Engineer

Friday Pilots Club

Madeline Edwards

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Little Stranger

Josh Fudge

Motherfolk

Husbands

Arlie

Rosa Linn

Tiacronine

Beauty School Dropout

Ari Abdul

Annie Dirusso

Danielle Ponder

Chri$tian Gate$

Somadina

Talk

Hemlocke Springs

Aidan Bissett

Sarah Kinsley

Big Boss Vette

Kidd Kenn

Austin Meade

Windser

Arcy Drive

Los Aptos

Cydeways

Finish Ticket

The Red Clay Strays

Carola

Usted Señalemelo

Isabel Larosa

Benson

Charlotte Sands

Harry Edohoukwa

Arath Herce

Tyler Christian

Hoosh

Chicago Made

Lesly Reynaga

Bad Neighbors

Pony Bradshaw

Loviet

Junior Mesa

Ninajirachi

Ian Asher

Superstar Billie Eilish will be making what could be her only appearance in the United States this year, as it is her only date booked so far.

103.5 Kiss-FM afternoon host and musical director "Brady" said initial response to this year's lineup has been positive.

"My phone has not stopped. And let's be honest, music fans can be a little cynical and opinionated. But the reaction I’ve seen all day has been nothing but positivity."

Sometimes you find the gems in the small print names on the lineup card.

"There's one in particular I’m super excited for," Brady said. "He's seven foot tall, former NBA basketball player by the name of Shaquille O’Neal. He goes by Diesel and he does a huge DJ set, which is always a lot of fun."

Lollapalooza started in 1991 and has been based annually in Chicago since 2005, pumping tens of millions of dollars into the city's restaurant and hotel economy each year.

"This year they're taking no prisoners," said Brady. "It's going to be a party. You're going to have massive crowds. I'm thinking 1975 is a band that's right now, and that will probably be the show stealer of the weekend."