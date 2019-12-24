Legendary singer Dionne Warwick talks career, new Christmas album

It’s been nearly 60 years since her voice first cast a spell on record-buyers around the world — and with each passing decade, the legendary Dionne Warwick continues to win over new fans and influence fellow singers. Now, the six-time Grammy Award winner is staking her claim on the holiday season, with a collection of holiday music featuring some of her favorite voices.

Just a week after her 79th birthday, Dionne Warwick stopped by the Good Day Atlanta studios to talk about her new collection of holiday music — titled "Dionne Warwick and the Voices of Christmas" — and to look back a bit on her musical legacy.

Born in Orange, New Jersey to a musical family, Warwick hit the popular music scene in a big way in 1962, with the release of her first solo single, the now-classic “Don’t Make Me Over.” A string of successes followed, including “Anyone Who Had A Heart” and “Walk On By” in the 1960s, “Then Came You” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” in the 1970s, and “Heartbreaker” and the iconic “That’s What Friends Are For” in the 1980s.

The singer’s latest album, "Dionne Warwick and the Voices of Christmas," is a 12-track collection of new recordings featuring fellow musicians including Johnny Mathis, Michael McDonald, and Chloe X Halle. It’s Warwick’s second project of 2019, following the release of her first studio album in several years, "She’s Back."

Click the video player to hear our interview with the legendary Dionne Warwick


