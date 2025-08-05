Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Oconee County
4
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:19 PM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDT, Clayton County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Union County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Madison County, Butts County, Henry County, Troup County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Clayton County, Hall County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Large tree falls on Hemphill School Road in NW Atlanta overnight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 1:44pm EDT
Atlanta
Tree falls on Hemphill School Road

A tree fell in the 200 block of Hemphill School Road in NW Atlanta on Tuesday morning. The tree fell on a car and it blocked the street. It also resulted in a power outage.

The Brief

    • A large tree fell across Hemphill School Road in northwest Atlanta around 6:45 a.m., blocking traffic and hitting a car.
    • Emergency crews responded to the Oakcliff community and began clearing the debris to reopen the road.
    • A 49-year-old man living nearby reported a minor head injury and was treated on the scene.

ATLANTA - Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fallen tree that blocked a roadway and damaged a vehicle in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at 205 Hemphill School Road in the Oakcliff community. According to officials, the large tree came down across the road and struck a car in its path.

Crews have been working to remove the debris and reopen the road to traffic. A 49-year-old man who lives in a nearby home reported a minor head injury and was treated at the scene.

The Source

  • A photojournalist responded to the scene of the tree down. Georgia Power also provided information. 

