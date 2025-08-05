Large tree falls on Hemphill School Road in NW Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA - Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fallen tree that blocked a roadway and damaged a vehicle in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at 205 Hemphill School Road in the Oakcliff community. According to officials, the large tree came down across the road and struck a car in its path.
Crews have been working to remove the debris and reopen the road to traffic. A 49-year-old man who lives in a nearby home reported a minor head injury and was treated at the scene.